IMA Reveals 719 Doctors Passed Away In 2nd COVID Wave; Bihar & Delhi Continue To Top Toll

As India's 2nd COVID wave recedes, Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday, revealed that 719 doctors have passed away in the past few months. With 111 doctors' demise, Bihar tops the list followed by Delhi (109), Uttar Pradesh (79), West Bengal (63) and Rajasthan (43). The lowest doctor deaths were seen in Puducherry (1), Goa (2), Uttarakhand (2), Tripura (2) and Punjab (3). Last week IMA had revealed that 646 doctors had died in the second COVID wave.

IMA: 719 doctor deaths in 2nd wave

Indian Medical Association (IMA) says 719 doctors died during second wave of COVID-19 pandemic; maximum 111 doctors lost their lives in Bihar, followed by Delhi (109) pic.twitter.com/4CCFSIMZj6 — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

IMA's Bihar Branch had constituted an eight-member committee in May end to probe the reason of the rise in deaths as Bihar topped the list in doctor deaths. The committee which will be headed by Dr. Sahjanand Prasad Singh - IMA President-elect - will ascertain as to why Bihar tops the list of doctor deaths due to COVID in India. IMA has decided to give ₹10 lakh each to families of poor doctors.

IMA's demands

Previously, IMA revealed that at least 748 doctors died due to COVID in the first wave of the pandemic, taking the tally to over 1000 doctors as of date. The apex medical body has also sought the Prime Minister's intervention into the increasing incidents of physical violence against the doctors and the healthcare professionals in this country. IMA chief Dr Jeyalal has also sought declaration of a 'protective zone' within the hospital to safeguard healthcare workers.

Demanding action against any person spreading misinformation against the vaccination drive under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987, the IMA has locked horns with Patanjali Founder Baba Ramdev who has downplayed allopathy calling it a 'stupid science'. IMA, which has filed two complaints against Ramdev has sought curtailment of promotion of 'magical remedies' or 'wonder drugs' without the approval of the Union Health Ministry. IMA plans to hold a 'National Protest Day' on June 18 in pursuance of these demands

IMA has demanded a 'well-planned preannounced' nationwide lockdown to curb COVID cases, protesting over the low vaccination of doctors across India. Claiming that IMA's requests and proactive cognizance were put into the dustbin by the govt, IMA stated that decisions were taken without realising ground realities. IMA has stated that the Centre has refused to implement a nationwide lockdown and lamented the failed vaccine rollout for 18-44-year-olds without planning vaccine stock, slamming the 'unhumanistic' differential pricing system with 50% borne by Centre and remaining 50% by states & private hospitals. IMA has revealed that only 3% of the doctors who have succumbed to COVID were vaccinated, while overall only 66 per cent of India's doctors have been fully vaccinated.