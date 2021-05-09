IMA Slams Centre's Inaction On COVID Crisis; Demands Nationwide Lockdown & Transparency

Shocked by the Modi govt's lethargy and inaction in handling the COVID-19 crisis, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday, demanded a 'well-planned preannounced' nationwide lockdown to curb COVID cases. Claiming that IMA's requests and proactive cognizance were put into the dustbin by the govt, IMA stated that decisions were taken without realising ground realities. IMA stated that the Centre has refused to implement a nationwide lockdown resulting in 4 lakh cases daily with moderate to severe cases increasing to 40%.

IMA slams Modi govt, demands nationwide lockdown

The medical body lamented at the failed vaccine rollout for 18-44 year olds without planning vaccine stock, slamming the 'unhumanistic' differential pricing system with 50% borne by Centre and remaining 50% by states & private hospitals. With states and private hospitals negotiating with manufacturers leading to vaccine shortage, IMA asked if Rs 35,000 crores allotted for vaccination why was the Centre 'shedding its responsibility'. With 200 crores required for inoculating all eligible Indians, IMA urged the govt to implement universal free vaccination with equitable distribution.

#PMOIndia #NITIAayog #LargestVaccineDrive #IMAIndiaOrg IMA demands the health ministry wake up from its slumber and responds to mitigate the growing challenges of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/7OxKgLhi9Q — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) May 8, 2021

Lamenting over the oxygen crisis, IMA stated that while oxygen production was ramped up its distribution was not proper, leading to crowding in public hospitals and private hospitals left on their own. Claiming that the govt was not seen at the forefront resulting in people knocking on the doors of courts, IMA stated that the Health Minister has not interacted with 'modern medicine professional organisations' to solve the issue. IMA has recommended increasing testing, tracking and deep analysis of gene sequencing by a dedicated team.

IMA also claimed that the Centre was not being transparent on COVID deaths citing that 746 doctors died in the 1st COVID wave and 146 doctors have died in the 2nd wave. The body also complained that while the export of essential drugs has been stopped, production was not ramped up leading to blackmarketing. IMA has also demanded a Central law against hospital violence, constituting an Indian Medical Services (IMS) - well versed with technical and administrative skills for effective execution of healthcare and earmarking 8-10% of GDP for Healthcare in the annual budget.

India's 2nd wave

Currently, India is grappling with a second wave of COVID-19, with the infection hitting rural India too. The biggest issue has been the acute oxygen supply with Delhi being hit the worst - several hospitals have moved the High Court seeking oxygen supply. While the Centre and Delhi govt have blamed each other for the ongoing oxygen crisis in the national capital, Railways has started 'Oxygen Express' to transport liquid oxygen to the states via green corridors. Delhi, which has increased its demand to 900 MT oxygen per day has been allotted only 480 MT by Centre. SC has ordered the Centre to maintain a daily supply of 700 MT to Delhi and constituted a 12-member National Task Force of oxygen distribution. Meanwhile, India's vaccination drive has hit a roadblock due to shortage of supplies. Centre has approved an advance payment of Rs 4,567.50 crores to Serum Institute of India (SII) & Bharat Biotech (BBL) to ramp up vaccine production. Soon enough, most state governments placed lakhs of orders with the two vaccine manufacturers, but are yet to receive their orders.