IMA Thanks Centre For Its Directive To Take Action Against Assault On Health Care Workers

Indian Medical Association President wrote a letter to the Government of India regarding the protection of healthcare workers from violence across the country. In the letter, IMA President extended gratitude to the Home Ministry for its directive to the states and Union Territories to take utmost care to prevent and take stringent action on the violence on health care professionals. The IMA along with acknowledging the effort, sought for converting the directives into a central law so that states will be empowered in implementing the actions 'with more confidence'.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla's letter to states and Union Territories comes in response to the filed adversaries on April 27 and June 9. The letter stated the importance of safeguarding the healthcare workers and violence against them affect their morale which consequently put an impact on the healthcare response system. The Home Ministry through the letter directed the State Chief Secretaries to do the trial on fast track mode and also consider social media abuse as violence. The Chief Secretaries of the states were ordered to deal with the issue with the utmost diligence.

Home Secretary's letter to States and UTs

The letter addressed to the Chief Secretaries of the States and UTs, mentioned series of remedial measures to prevent violence against the healthcare professionals. It included- adequate security at healthcare facilities, especially COVID-19 designated hospitals along with controlled and restricted access to the premises, facilitation centres at the entry points to provide information as well as sharing of authenticated information regarding medical resources for the public through websites helpline and etc, deployment of quick response police teams at vulnerable locations with effective communication and security gadgets, effective local-level medical intervention along with well equipped centralized control room for monitoring and quick response.

The letter then suggested implications of provisions of the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act, 2020 considering the present circumstances. It stated that strict action has become imperative along with institutional FIRs against the assaulters. Ajay Bhalla reiterated the need for close watch on any objectionable content in social media that might instigate violence against the doctors. He sought implications for dedicated efforts through posters in hospitals, social media, and other facilities that showcase the valuable contribution of the doctors and other healthcare professionals in the fight against COVID-19. Lastly, it asked the Home Ministry to direct the States and UTs on taking the measure on priority and proactively engage with members of the medical fraternity to acknowledge their concerns.

Image Source- @BhallaAjay26/@IMAIndiaOrg/Twitter