IMA Threatens To Suspend Non-COVID, Non-essential Services Over Ayurveda Surgery Row

The Indian Medical Association on Tuesday announced that it will withdraw non-essential and non-COVID services from December 11 in response to the government's decision authorizing post-graduate Ayurveda practitioners to be trained to perform surgical procedures. Issuing an official statement, the medical body called their protest a 'freedom struggle for modern medicine' adding that protest would be accompanied with public demonstration activities.

"Launching the freedom struggle of modern medicine from the forces of mixopathy, IMA has directed public demonstration activities and withdrawal of non-essential and non-COVID services on December 11, 2020, from 6.00 am to 6.00 pm. Emergency services including casualty, Labour rooms, emergency surgeries will function along with ICU's, CCU's but no elective surgical case will be posted," the statement said.

IMA threatens to intensify agitation

Questioning the identity of Ayurveda, National President of IMA, Dr Rajan Sharma stated that the government's decision was a step towards advancing and legitimizing 'mixopathy', which the body saw as an 'encroachment' into the jurisdiction and competencies of modern medicine.

"In fact, the purity and identity of Ayurveda stands equally challenged. That the council prescribed modern medicine textbooks and Ayurveda institutions practiced surgery with the assistance of modern medical doctors cannot be reason enough to legitimize encroachment into the jurisdiction and competencies of modern medicine," he said.

The body added that the protests will be intensified until steps towards implementing mixopathy are not abandoned. "IMA will be constrained to intensify the agitation until the steps towards implementing mixopathy are abandoned. IMA has appealed to all the sister professional speciality organisations, the organisations of medical college teachers, Government Doctors, Resident Doctors Associations apart from medical students and Hospitals Associations to support its cause to retain the separate identity and existence of modern medicine," said Dr RV Asokan, Honorary Secretary General of IMA.

The IMA plans to hold the public demonstrations in small groups of 20 participants between 12 noon to 2 pm on December 8, adhering to COVID-19 protocols amid the pandemic. All participants will wear white aprons and sport a stethoscope holding placards with slogans against mixopathy, as per the medical body.

(With Agency Inputs)