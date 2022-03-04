In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Indian Medical Association expressed its concern regarding the fate and future of all Indian medical students who are admitted to medical schools or colleges in Ukraine and turned out to be the hapless victims owing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It recommended that all evacuated medical students who are currently at various stages of academic progress can be adjusted as a one-time measure in existing medical schools in India through an appropriate disbursed distribution. The IMA also noted that it should be seen as a one-time measure and not to be considered an increase in the annual intake capacity and should be permitted to go to the respective Indian Medical Schools for the remainder of their MBBS Course.

"This will also need the validation of certification which has been made by the competent academic authorities of the medical schools where they were originally admitted in medical schools in Ukraine whereby the progression of theirs’ would be permissible in Indian Medical Schools. Resultantly, on passing out they will be as good as Indian Medical Graduates and not Foreign Medical Graduates. This will not only be a great sucker to saving all of them from their uncertain fate and future but would also go a long way in catering to a larger human cause in a most befitting manner," IMA noted.

The medical organisation said that the recommendation is made on the basis of explicit modality which is availed in case of closure of an ongoing medical college in India whereby the students already admitted thereat are appropriately disbursed into other medical schools in terms of a structured proscribed and the same is taken as a onetime measure.

Operation Ganga

It is pertinent to mention here that India has initiated Operation Ganga to evacuate citizens, mostly students who are pursuing medical courses, from Ukraine amid Russia's attack. New Delhi has been evacuating India through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

Earlier on Thursday, Civil Aviation Ministry informed that over 7,400 people are expected to be brought back to India on special flights in the next two days.