IMA Urges Centre To Scale Manpower Amid COVID; Delhi To Monitor Supply Of Remdesivir

Amit the exponential rise of COVID-19 cases across the country, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday wrote to the Centre, urging the government to enhance manpower. The IMA in its letter addressed to the Centre stated that India is passing through the devastation second wave of COVID-19, which is spreading like a field fire and crumpling the routine health care delivery. The Indian Medical Association in its letter underlined the need to boost the manpower amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The letter written by IMA read, "Majority of hospital beds and infrastructures are dedicated for COVID care and the Modern medical fraternity, faculty and postgraduate residents of medical colleges are all overworked, in this great battle and are almost under the verge of burn out and stress. As the daily turnover of more than 2.6 lakhs patient’s inflow and it is likely to reach the peak of 3.5 to 4 lakhs within next two weeks, we are in acute need of more qualified doctors to man this treacherous service."

IMA writes to Central government

remarking that postponement of NEET PG exams due to the pandemic has hampered the process of getting nearly 45,000 postgraduate residents who are always in the front line of the battle to safeguard the patients, IMA said that a total of 1,74,886 candidates have registered for NEET PG 2021, and waiting for the examinations to enter into post-graduation courses.

Highly that once NEET PG exams would be over, most of the postgraduate medical students will join the doctors as junior residents in various institutions, IMA requested Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to expedite the admission procedure and complete it at the earliest.

Delhi govt to keep accounts on Remdesivir's procurement & supply chain

After many cases of black marketing of Coronavirus drug Remdesivir came to notice, CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has taken a major decision on the anti-viral injection and oxygen supply. As per the release, the Delhi government officials have now instructed all the Drug Inspectors to personally monitor the movement of Remdesivir and oxygen cylinders in the National Capital.

COVID-19 situation in India

As the world continues to battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,50,61,919 positive cases, out of which 1,29,53,821 have successfully recovered and 1,78,769 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours 2,73,810 new cases, 1,44,178 fresh recoveries and 1,619 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in India is 19,29,329.

