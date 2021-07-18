IMA Urges Kerala Govt To Withdraw COVID-19 Relaxations On Bakrid, Calls It 'unwarranted'

The Indian Medical Association on Sunday urged the Kerala government to withdraw its order, allowing relaxations during the three-day Bakrid festivities.The IMA has condemned this action calling it 'unwarranted & inappropriate at this time of medical emergency'.

IMA 'pained to see' ease of lockdown amid surging COVID-19 cases

In the official press release by IMA, the Kerala government's decision to ease out lockdown followed in the state on the pretext of religious gatherings of Bakrid was warranted as 'inappropriate'. The IMA further stated that northern states like J&K, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttaranchal have stopped their pilgrimage yatras with a 'constructive sense of public safety'.

"IMA is pained to see amidst the rise of cases and Seropositivity, the Kerala Government has issued an order to ease out lockdown followed in the state on the pretext of religious gatherings of Bakri Id. It is unwarranted and inappropriate at this time of Medical emergency. When many Northern states like J&K, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttaranchal have stopped, with a constructive sense of public safety the traditional and popular pilgrimage Yatras, it is unfortunate that the learned state of Kerala has taken these retrograde decisions." the statement read.

IMA urges Kerala Govt to immediately withdraw their revised guidelines

In the official statement, IMA further urged the state government to enforce 'zero-tolerance against COVID appropriate behaviours'. It further mentioned that a legal route would have to be taken with the IMA approaching the Supreme Court if the state doesn't comply with safety protocols and maintain its status as a 'model state'.

The statement further stated: "IMA in the larger interest of the country and wellbeing of humanity, with the sense of responsibility, strongly urge/demand the Kerala State Government to immediately withdraw this order, enforce zero-tolerance against covid appropriate behaviours, and do not deviate from its statutory duty and vision to ensure the safety of State and Nation as a whole. IMA the body of warriors of this covid war with the sense of altruism will be constrained to knock the pedestal’s of the supreme court if the state is not enforcing covid appropriate behaviours and become a model state to curtain the raising menace of covid, by withdrawing this decision.".

Lastly, the IMA assured the state government about their proactive support in this consistent fight against the pandemic.

