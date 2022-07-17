IMA Writes To Finance Minister Sitharaman Demanding GST Exemption For Healthcare Services

In a bid to get an exemption on GST for healthcare services, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday requested the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman to withdraw the imposition of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for healthcare services. The letter, undersigned by IMA President Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh, suggested that it will be correct to keep healthcare away from GST.

While referring to the recommendation by the 47th GST Council, IMA said that the Council meeting has recommended that “Like CTEPs, common bio-medical waste treatment facilities for treatment or disposal of biomedical waste shall be taxed at 12 per cent so as to allow them ITC.” According to IMA, these facilities were earlier in the GST exempted category and would be subject to tax after July 18.

Citing in the letter, IMA further mentioned that the 47th GST Council meeting has also recommended that “Room rent, excluding ICU, exceeding Rs 5,000 per day per patient charged by the hospital will also be taxed at 5 per cent, without ITC.” The IMA in its letter further stated that this facility was also GST exempted and will now come in the purview of GST norms post-July 18.

“We, as the collective voice of all establishments and doctors of the country, express our serious concerns and objections to these new taxes in the healthcare sector. This step will add big additional cost to the healthcare of people,” IMA added.

The letter by IMA also mentioned that the decision is undesirable and unfair to the people of the country. This decision without input tax credits is going to raise the healthcare cost. “The medical body requests to immediately withdraw any GST on healthcare services,” it said.

Government spends meagre amount on healthcare: IMA

IMA further in its argument mentioned that the nation’s healthcare system is already shifted from the track because of the least amount of government spending on healthcare. It also stated that individuals rely heavily on the private sector and have significant out-of-pocket expenditures. The decision to include GST will only increase the cost of basic beds. Maintaining rates below 5,000 will necessitate increasing other fees for viability.

“Increasing government revenue through a burden on public healthcare is not fair. The wrongly structured healthcare insurance sector is unable to address its aims and objectives,” the letter read.

"Due to co-pays and out-of-pocket expenses, people continue to suffer. How reasonable is the decision to impose GST on bed prices if it causes people to fall below the poverty line owing to healthcare costs?" the letter further asked.

According to IMA, it would be unfair to hold healthcare and academic professionals out of the decision-making process. According to the report, adding GST to bed rates will unfairly portray doctors with a negative impression while the government will be solely responsible for increased healthcare costs.

“Similarly, a steep rise of 12 per cent in biomedical waste is unjustified and it will raise the cost of running hospitals and clinics. It will further translate into raised charges for the patients. It is not reasonable to burden patients with more charges in these difficult times,” IMA cited.

Additionally, IMA requests that a quick meeting be held to discuss these pressing concerns and that, in the meanwhile, the GST on room rent and biomedical waste be halted.