IMA Writes To PM Modi; Demands Booster Shots For Health Workers, Senior Citizens & Others

As the caseload of the Omicron variant in India surpassed the 200 mark, Dr Sanjeev Singh, Secy IMA Telangana, informed that the Indian Medical Association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday seeking booster doses for the medical fraternity. Amid the rising Omicron scare, Dr Sanjeev stated that around 28 lakh people are yet to receive their second dose in Hyderabad and they are escaping from vaccination.

In an interview with Republic Media Network, Dr Singh noted, "Indian Medical Association has written to Prime Minister of India to announce as early as possible the booster dose for the following people:

1. People who are treating COVID cases, that is our medical fraternity. It includes doctors, staff, nurses and other categories.

2. Immuno-compromised patients

3. Patients with cancer

4. Patients with having lung conditions

5. Patients who are not in a condition to attain a good immunity, which means weak and reliable patients, especially old age."

He added, "We have also requested the Prime Minister that give the doses to children. Start it right now." He also informed that "a booster is only needed for people who are really in the picture, who are going to treat the COVID patients and the staff of that. It is not necessary for regular people."

Talking about the impact of the new COVID-19 variant, Dr Sanjeev said that transmission is the biggest asset of Omicron. He stated that people infected from Omicron have shown mild symptoms. He added that there is a rapid progression in Disease patterns. He also advised people to stay cautioned during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

COVID vaccine booster

However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) cautioned on Wednesday that blanket booster dose programmes for COVID-19 are more likely to prolong the pandemic than to end it. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted, "Blanket booster programs are likely to prolong the pandemic, rather than ending it, by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, giving the virus more opportunity to spread and mutate." His statement comes as a result of the rapid spread of the extremely contagious Omicron variant, which has prompted numerous governments to issue booster dosages to their citizens.

