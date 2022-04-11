IMA Writes To PM Modi Post Dausa Suicide Case; Urges To Pass Law To Stop Attack On Doctors

The Government of India should take action and stop the increasing number of incidents of assaults on Physicians and health personnel, urged World Medical Association (WMA) Chief Dr. Heidi Stensmyren. Referring to the suicide of the gynecologist Dr Archana Sharma in Rajasthan's Dausa, she said, Dr Sharma took the unfortunate step following the legal action against her after one of her patients died under her supervision.

Expressing shock over the legal enforcement officers getting involved in the case, Stensmyren qualified the action as an 'apparently ambigious legal situation'. The WMA president Stensmyren said, before drawing conclusions over deaths when patients are under treatment, a professional investigation should be conducted thus, emphasizing on the need for an impartial and scientific examination in dealing with such unwanted outcomes.

IMA urges to 'enact unambiguous & lawful means to stop attacks on health personnel'

WMA chief Stensmyren also showed support for the demand of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to derive unambiguous and lawful means, which will act as a deterrent to stop attacks on physicians and healthcare personnel in the country. She also pointed towards the grave consequences of prosecution against physicians in the instance of deaths under their supervision. This is not only unjust in the first place, but also reduces the options before the doctors to treat the patient. Thus, it will prompt treatment options, which are more risk-avoiding and involves defensive medicine for seriously ill patients.

World Medical Association's Letter to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on the unfortunate death of Dr Archana Sharma. pic.twitter.com/tpnC7SsRZx — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) April 8, 2022

Suicide of Dr Archana Sharma in Dausa

A pregnant woman brought for delivery at the Anand Hospital in Dausa, Rajasthan run by Dr Archana Sharma and her husband on March 28, 2022, died after she delivered the baby. Even as the treatment was being administered, her situation continued to deteriorate and succumbed to excessive blood loss. After the incident, over 200 people gathered at the Hospital accusing Dr Sharma of medical negligence ensued by an FIR being lodged against her. She couldn't handle the pressure and committed suicide in the hospital room left with a suicide note, in which she mentioned, the patient died of a know post-delivery medical complication - postpartum haemorrhage (PPH).

IMAGE: ANI