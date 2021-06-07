Last Updated:

IMA Writes To PM Modi Urging ‘intervention’ Over Attacks On Doctors, To Protest On June 18

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) requested PM Modi to personally intervene and fulfill the longstanding demands of doctors amid the fight against COVID-19.

On Monday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) requested PM Modi to personally intervene and fulfill the longstanding demands of doctors amid the fight against COVID-19. In a letter addressed to the PM, the IMA pointed out that more than 1400 doctors had lost their lives since 2020 when the pandemic affected India. While appreciating the PM's initiative in reducing vaccine hesitancy among the common public, it expressed anguish at the continuous attempts of certain persons to spread misinformation about vaccines and evidence-based scientific protocols of modern medicine. 

The letter read, "In the midst of this pandemic, we are also deeply hurt to see the increasing incidents of physical violence against the doctors and the healthcare professionals in this country. The brutal assault on our own young doctor in Assam and the assault on lady doctors and even on veteran practitioners across the country- are really causing mental trauma amongst practitioners. Many young doctors have also lost their lives on account of their dedicated service to thousands of people- which has affected not only the doctors but also many of their close family members."

Moreover, the IMA has decided to organise a 'National Protest Day' on June 18 in pursuance of these demands. According to the body, the aim was to ensure that medical professionals can work with more dedication without any fear of physical or mental harm. At present, there are 14,01,609 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 2,71,59,180 patients have recovered and 3,49,186 deaths have been reported.

Here are the demands put forth by the IMA:

  • Any person who spreads misinformation against the vaccination drive must be booked and punished under the relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987, the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005
  • Any attempt of any person to fool the gullible people and promote so-called 'magical remedies' or 'wonder drugs' without the approval of the Union Health Ministry should be immediately curtailed
  • The Health Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2019, should be immediately promulgated to ensure that persons held guilty of assaulting on-duty doctors will face a jail term of up to 10 years. There should be a fixed time schedule for speedy conclusion of the trial
  • The doctors who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 must be recognized as COVID martyrs
  • The Centre should provide free universal vaccination to all adults
  • The Centre should set up a separate research cell to study post-COVID complications such as lung fibrosis and fungal infections

