IMA Writes To Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Cancelling Event Plan; Cites Baba Ramdev Spat & More

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), which was at loggerheads with Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev, has now written a letter to Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, after their plan for a joint event fell through.

In its letter to the Art of Living founder, IMA apprised that more than 1400 doctors have lost their lives in the country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic. IMA also highlighted how doctors are required "to fight against violence, pseudoscience and anti-vaccination tirade."

The mention of violence was seemingly in reference to the violent attacks on doctors in various parts of the country by families of deceased patients, while the mention of pseudoscience and anti-vaccination tirade was seemingly in reference to Baba Ramdev's remarks on Allopathy and modern medicine, while he spoke about the benefits of Ayurveda.

The IMA in its letter has further mentioned carrying out a nationwide protest for invoking and representing the collective consciousness of the doctors' fraternity while adding that the doctors' association seeks blessings of "Guru" Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in this regard.

The letter by IMA President Dr JA Jayalal is in the context of a Facebook Live event with Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Dr Jayalal has written the letter to convey that the event will have to be cancelled to focus on organisational preparedness in light of IMA's agitation against the violence on doctors and also against "pseudo science and anti vaccination tirade".

Here is the letter by IMA:

IMA vs Baba Ramdev on Allopathy vs Ayurveda

The IMA's letter to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar assumes significance after its complaints against Baba Ramdev. The IMA had filed two FIRs against Baba Ramdev accusing him of launching a tirade against the national COVID-19 treatment after a tussle broke out between the two over Ayurveda vs Allopathy.

Ramdev's remarks ridiculing allopathy had triggered a wide controversy as doctors across the country condemned his statements. Medical associations, apart from the IMA, had also launched protests in parts of the country against Baba Ramdev. The IMA had called for terming the statements of Baba Ramdev as seditious and to prosecute him under Disaster Management Act. IMA's grouse on Baba Ramdev occurred after the latter, in a viral video on social media, was found saying 'Allopathy is a stupid & ... science' and had also said that several people have died despite taking the two doses of vaccines.

However, in a contrasting statement earlier this month, Baba Ramdev said he would get himself vaccinated soon. He praised PM Narendra Modi for centralising the vaccine drive and also urged everyone to get vaccinated while also advocating the practice of Ayurveda and Yoga, citing that it has acted as a protective shield against COVID and prevented casualties.