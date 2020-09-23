Odisha's Urban Forests 'can Soothe You Down'; Images Leave Netizens Amazed

Mesmerizing images of the stunning Jayadev vatica in the heart of Bhubaneswar city of Odisha have graced the internet and netizens just can't get enough of it. The images were uploaded on the official Twitter account of the Odisha Forest and Environment Department as it claims that this is the place for wandering souls. According to the caption, the department is creating urban forests across the state as this will help in providing recreational opportunities to the urbanites.

Urban forests in Odisha

The post comprises three beautiful images. The first image shows a picturesque waterfall with greenery all around it. The second image shows a water body with various ducks swimming their way through it. It also includes a small bridge and a fountain. The third and the last image is a perfect sitting place amid the greenery as it shows two bamboo chairs with a bamboo shed.

Place for the wondering souls.

Right in the heart of Bhubaneswar city-Jayadev vatica can sooth you down.

Department is creating urban forests across the state to provide recreational opportunities to the urbanites. pic.twitter.com/rNjl9jWfCh — Odisha Forest and Environment Department (@ForestDeptt) September 23, 2020

Pleased by the images, netizens bombarded the comment section. Uploaded on September 23, the post has gathered 503 likes. Thanking the department, one person wrote, "Thanks for making the parks green & beautiful. There is lot of perceptible improvement in the beautification & maintenance of parks in the capital despite vagaries of nature. Keep it up". Tweeples have also Retweeted the post with their own caption.

Great to know , it's a wonderful Initiative ,and to experience a forest in the midst of a city is simply delightful, keep up the good work — Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) September 23, 2020

We appreciate the Odisha Forest Department for their beautiful innovative ideas for

creating urban forests across the State to provide recreational opportunities to the urbanites at City without going to forests.

Jayadev vatica may be the beginning of their project at 1st phase. — Bijoy Kumar Mishra (@BijoyMish4) September 23, 2020

Wonderful initiative. Great just maintenance needed. — Prakash Mardaraj (@PraksMardaraj) September 23, 2020

Wonderful 👏 — Poonam Singh 🇮🇳 (@poonams298) September 23, 2020

Great to know about this 👍 — Srinivas Peela (@PeelaSrinivas) September 23, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@ForestDeptt)