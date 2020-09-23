Last Updated:

Odisha's Urban Forests 'can Soothe You Down'; Images Leave Netizens Amazed

Mesmerizing images of the stunning Jayadev vatica in the heart of Bhubaneswar city of Odisha have graced the internet and netizens just can't get enough of it.

Akanksha Arora
odisha

Mesmerizing images of the stunning Jayadev vatica in the heart of Bhubaneswar city of Odisha have graced the internet and netizens just can't get enough of it. The images were uploaded on the official Twitter account of the Odisha Forest and Environment Department as it claims that this is the place for wandering souls. According to the caption, the department is creating urban forests across the state as this will help in providing recreational opportunities to the urbanites.

Urban forests in Odisha

The post comprises three beautiful images. The first image shows a picturesque waterfall with greenery all around it. The second image shows a water body with various ducks swimming their way through it. It also includes a small bridge and a fountain. The third and the last image is a perfect sitting place amid the greenery as it shows two bamboo chairs with a bamboo shed. 

Pleased by the images, netizens bombarded the comment section. Uploaded on September 23, the post has gathered 503 likes. Thanking the department, one person wrote, "Thanks for making the parks green & beautiful. There is lot of perceptible improvement in the beautification & maintenance of parks in the capital despite vagaries of nature. Keep it up". Tweeples have also Retweeted the post with their own caption.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@ForestDeptt)

