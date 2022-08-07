IMD advises Andaman fishermen not to venture into sea till Tuesday

Port Blair, Aug 7 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised fishermen in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands not to venture into the sea till Tuesday as squally weather and wind speed exceeding 45 kmph is likely of prevail over Andaman sea along and off the coast of the union territory.

The IMD in a weather warning said thundersquall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) is likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday. Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in the archipelago.

Thunderstorm and lightning with gusty wind speed (40-50 kmph) is likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday and Tuesday, it said. PTI COR RG RG

