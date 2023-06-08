IMD Declares Southwest Monsoon Onset Over Kerala

The southwest monsoon reached the Indian mainland on Thursday, a week later than it normally does, with the India Meteorological Department declaring its onset over Kerala. Meteorologists earlier said Cyclone 'Biparjoy' had been impacting the intensity of the monsoon and that its onset over Kerala would be "mild".

In a statement on Thursday, the IMD said, "The southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala today, June 8." "The monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea and some parts of central Arabian Sea, entire Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, most parts of south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal today," it added.

The southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of about seven days. In mid-May, the IMD said the monsoon might arrive in Kerala by June 4. Skymet had predicted the monsoon onset over Kerala on June 7, with an error margin of three days.