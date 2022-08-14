IMD Forecast For Aug 13: Odisha & Central Parts Of India On Alert As Heavy Rains Predicted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) department has stated that heavy rainfall is likely in the central and northwest parts of India over the coming days.

For August 14, the IMD has put Odisha on a red alert and Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and parts of Maharashtra such as Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha on an orange alert.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

While heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, northeast Rajasthan, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat region and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam has also been predicted.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds at isolated places very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Karnataka and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Marathwada and Telangana.

Fishermen warning

Squally weather (wind speed 45-55kmph gusting to 65kmph) very likely over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining central Bay of Bengal, along and off west Bengal, Odisha, north Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Squally weather (wind speed 40-50kmph gusting to 60kmph) very likely over central parts of north Arabian Sea and adjoining central Arabian Sea, Gujarat and Maharashtra coasts.

Hence, fishermen are advised not to venture deep into the Arabian sea along and off Gujarat and Maharashtra coasts and into the Bay of Bengal along and off Bangladesh, West Bengal, Odisha and adjoining North Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Image: PTI