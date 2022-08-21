IMD Forecast For Aug 21: Maharashtra, Rajasthan & MP On Alert As Heavy Rains Likely

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the depression over Jharkhand and Odisha is likely to move towards Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours.

For August 21, the IMD has placed the sub-division of west Madhya Pradesh on a red alert and east Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan and Marathwada on an orange alert.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over west Madhya Pradesh while heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over east Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh and Madhya Maharashtra is predicted.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Konkan & Goa is also very likely.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Fishermen warning

Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is very likely over southeast Bay of Bengal.

Squally winds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely over west-central and adjoining southwest and northwest Arabian Sea, adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast, Gulf of Mannar and coastal Tamil Nadu, north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Hence fishermen are advised not to venture too deep into these seas.

Forecast for the coming days

Moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning are very likely over Gangetic West Bengal on August 20, west Madhya Pradesh & ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on August 20 & 23, Vidarbha & Chhattisgarh on August 21 , Konkan & Goa August from 21 -23, east Rajasthan on August 23 and West Rajasthan & northern parts of Gujarat Region on August 22 & 24.

Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on August 22-23.