IMD Forecast For Aug 22: East Rajasthan, West MP On Red Alert As Rains Set To Intensify

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the depression over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh will continue to move westwards and increase rainfall activity over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and that subdued rain is likely to continue in the southern Peninsula for the next few days.

For August 22, the IMD has placed the sub-divisions of West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan on a red alert and Madhya Maharashtra on an orange alert.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra is also very likely.

While heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Haryana, East Madhya Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Gujarat Region, Konkan and Goa and Coastal Karnataka has been predicted.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places are very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Gujarat Region, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Fishermen warning

Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is very likely over along and off Karnataka and Kerala coasts, Lakshadweep area, central parts of south Bay of Bengal.

Squally winds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over west-central and adjoining southwest and northwest Arabian Sea along and off north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts.

Strong winds reaching to 60 kmph are also likely in southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast, Gulf of Mannar and along and off south Tamil Nadu coast, southwestern parts of west-central Bay of Bengal.

Hence fishermen are advised not to venture too deep into these seas.

Forecast for the coming days

Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning very are likely over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on August 22 and 23.

Heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning are also very likely over southwest Uttar Pradesh and south Haryana on August 22, Himachal Pradesh on August 23 and 24 and Uttarakhand on August 24.

Fairly widespread moderate rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning are very likely over Coastal Karnataka on August 21, 22, 24 and 25, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during August 23-25.