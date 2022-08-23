IMD Forecast For Aug 23: Rajasthan & Parts Of Gujarat On Orange Alert, Rains To Continue

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh is likely to continue moving northwestwards towards East Rajasthan and will weaken into a low pressure area.

Due to this development, the IMD for Tuesday, August 23 has placed the entire state of Rajasthan and the Gujarat Region Sub-division on an orange alert. Hence, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Rajasthan and the Gujarat Region.

While heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Saurashtra and Kutch, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe is also very likely.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

Fishermen warning

Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is very likely over along and off Karnataka and Kerala coasts, Lakshadweep area, southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, along and off central Tamil Nadu coast.

Squally winds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is also likely over west-central and adjoining southwest and northwest Arabian Sea, adjoining northeast Arabian Sea, along and off south Gujarat coast, southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast, Gulf of Mannar and along and off south Tamil Nadu coast.

Hence fishermen are advised not to venture too deep into these seas.

Forecast for the coming days

Fairly widespread light rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on August 23, 24 and 25, and over Arunachal Pradesh on August 26.

Fairly light rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is also very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa on August 23, over Odisha on August 23 and 24, over the Gujarat Region on August 24, over Saurashtra and Kutch on August 23 and over Chhattisgarh on August 25 and 26.