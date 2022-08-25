IMD Forecast For Aug 25: Heavy Rain Likely Over Parts Of J&K, Himachal, Odisha, Kerala, TN

IMD forecast for August 25: Heavy rain likely over parts of J&K, Himachal, Odisha, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that light rainfall activity will continue over the North, East and Central parts of India for the coming three to five days.

For August 25, the IMD has stated that heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places are very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh

Squally weather with wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, is very likely over along and off Karnataka and Kerala coasts, Lakshadweep area, adjoining Comorin area, south of southwest Bay of Bengal adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

Squally winds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are also likely over west-central, adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast, Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar. Hence fishermen are advised not to venture too deep into these seas.

Forecast for the coming days

Isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm are very likely over southeast Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal on August 25, over Odisha on August 25 and 26, over East Uttar Pradesh on August 27 and 28, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during August 26 -28 and over Bihar on August 27 and 28.

Moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 5 days.