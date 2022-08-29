IMD Forecast For Aug 29: Heavy Rains Predicted Over Extreme South Peninsular & Northeast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that heavy rainfall activity is likely over extreme South Peninsular and Northeast of India over the next 5 days, while subdued rainfall could be seen over Northwest, Central and East India for the same period.

For August 29, the IMD has stated that heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places are very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Karnataka.

Fishermen Warning

Squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) is very likely over along and off the Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area. Squally winds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely over west-central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea.

Squally winds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are also likely over Lakshadweep area, Comorin area, south of southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast, Gulf of Mannar, along and off south Tamil Nadu coast.

Hence fishermen are advised not to venture deep into these seas.

Forecast for the coming days

Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning are very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on August 29 and 30 August and September 1 over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya during the next 5 days.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places are very likely over North Interior Karnataka, Telangana and Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 29 -30 August. Over South Interior Karnataka during August 28 -31 and over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe and Coastal Karnataka during the next 5 days.