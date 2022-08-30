IMD Forecast For Aug 30: Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim Placed On Orange Alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that heavy rainfall activity is likely over South Peninsular India, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Northeast India during next 5 days, and subdued rainfall could be seen over Central India during the same period.

For August 30, the IMD has places the area of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and the state of Sikkim on an orange alert.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim

While heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal is also very likely.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places is likey over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Fishermen Warning

Squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) is very likely over along and off Kerala coast, adjoining Lakshadweep area and Maldives.

Squally winds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely over southwest Arabian Sea and adjoining west-central, along and off Somalia coast, Lakshadweep area, Maldives, Comorin area.

Hence fishermen are advised not to venture deep into these seas.

Forecast for the coming days

Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms/lightning are very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from August 31 August to September 2 and over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya during next 5 days.

Heavy falls and thunderstorms/lightning are also very likely over North Interior Karnataka on August 29 and 30, over Tamil Nadu from August 29 to September 1, over Lakshadweep on September 1-2 and over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe during next 5 days.