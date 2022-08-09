IMD Forecast For Aug 9: Odisha, Parts Of Maharashtra And Gujarat Placed On Red Alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) department has stated that from August 9 onwards, intense wet spells will continue over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidharbha, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Telangana for the next 2-3 days.

For August 9, the IMD has put parts of Maharashtra, the Gujarat Region and Odisha on a red alert. While Saurashtra & Kutch, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Karnataka have been put on an orange alert.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rains at isolated places very likely over Vidarbha, Odisha, Gujarat Region, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa.

While heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Saurashtra & Kutch, Marathwada, Telangana and Coastal & South Interior Karnataka likely.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over southeast Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, North Interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe is also very likely.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Rayalaseema and Rajasthan.

Warning for fishermen

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55kmph gusting to 65kmph is very likely over north Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts, central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal and along and off North Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Comorin area and east Sri Lanka coasts.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over Andaman Sea.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55kmph gusting to 65 kmph is also very likely over major parts of central Arabian Sea and adjoining southwest and southeast Arabian Sea.

Hence, the fishermen are advised not to venture deep into these seas.

Forecast for the coming days

Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 10-12 August, East Madhya Pradesh during 09-12 August, Chhattisgarh from August 9 to 11, Vidarbha on August 10 and 11, Gujarat Region on August 9 and 11, Saurashtra & Kutch on August 9 and 11, and over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa on August 11.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha on August 9 and 10. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand on August 10 and over East Rajasthan on August 12.

Image: PTI