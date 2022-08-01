IMD Forecast For August 1: Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam & Arunachal Placed On Orange Alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that from August 1, the rainfall activity will increase in South Peninsular India during the next five days and will decrease in the Northeast regions of the country gradually.

For August 1, the IMD has placed Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya under Orange Alert.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

While heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka.

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Fishermen Warning

Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over along and off Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Comorin area.

Strong winds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over south west Arabian Sea and adjoining west central Arabian Sea and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely over south west and adjoining west central Arabian Sea and south Bay of Bengal.

Hence, fishermen are advised not to venture deep into these seas.

Forecast for the coming days

Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand from July 31 to August 2, over Jammu & Kashmir on August 1, and over East Uttar Pradesh on August 1 and 2.

Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal from 31 July- 02 August, over Odisha on August 1 and 4, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh from July 31- August 3, and over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from July 31 to August 4.

Image: PTI