IMD Forecast For August 10: Saurashtra & Kutch Put On Red Alert As Heavy Rains Predicted

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that from August 10, intense wet spells are likely to continue over Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha over the next two days.

For August 10, the IMD has put the sub-division of Saurashtra and Kutch region on a red alert and Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra on an orange alert.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall heavy at isolated places is also likely over Odisha, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa and Gujarat region.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe is likely.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and over Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Fishermen Warning

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely over central Arabian Sea and adjoining south Arabian Sea.

Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is very likely over southwest & adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea off Somalia coast & Gulf of Aden.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over Lakshadweep, Palk Strait, Comorin area and off Sri Lanka coast.

Hence, the fishermen are advised not to venture deep in these seas.

Forecast for the coming days

Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh from August 10-12 and East Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat state, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra &Konkan & Goa fromduring August 10-11. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Odisha on August 10 and 13.

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over southeast Rajasthan from August, west Rajasthan from August 12-13, Himachal Pradesh on August 10-11 and Uttarakhand on August 10.

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning are very likely over Gangetic West Bengal during August 9-11 & 13, Jharkhand on August 10, 11 & 13, Odisha from August 09 -13, Assam & Meghalaya from August 9-13 and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura August 10 and 13.