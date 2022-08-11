IMD Forecast For August 11: Gujarat, MP & Parts Of Maharashtra Placed On Orange Alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that Madhya Pradesh and western states of India such as Gujarat and Maharashtra will continue seeing heavy rain for the next couple of days.

For August 11, the IMD has put the state of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and parts of Maharashtra such as Konkan & Goa and Marathwada on an orange alert.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Madhya Pradesh, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa and Gujarat state.

While heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.

While thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal are also very likely.

Fishermen Warning

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Gujarat coast, southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal.

Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is very likely over west central Arabian Sea and adjoining east central Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, north Kerala coasts and north Lakshadweep area.

Squally wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is also very likely over central and North Bay of Bengal.

Hence the fishermen are advised not to venture deep into the Arabian sea and the Bay of Bengal.

Forecast for the coming days

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on 11, 12, 13 & 14th August, Odisha during 10 -14 August, Arunachal Pradesh on 13th August; Assam & Meghalaya on 13 & 14th August and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 11-14th August.

Scattered/Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over East Rajasthan during 11 & 12th August, West Rajasthan on 12 & 13th August, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 11 & 14th August, Punjab and Haryana on 11 August, East Uttar Pradesh during 12-14th August and Jammu & Kashmir and West Uttar Pradesh on 14th August, 2022.