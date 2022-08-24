IMD Forecast For August 24: Odisha And Kerala Placed On Orange Alert As Heavy Rains Likely

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that heavy rainfall spells are likely over East of India over the next two days.

For August 24, the IMD has placed the entire state of Odisha and Kerala on orange alert.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Odisha and Kerala & Mahe. While heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal has also been predicted.

Thumderstoms accompanied with lightning at isolated places is also very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Fishermen Warning

Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over along and off Gujarat coast and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea, Karnataka and Kerala coasts, Lakshadweep area, Maldives and adjoining Comorin area, southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.

Squally winds of 45-55kmph gusting to 65kmph likely over southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast, Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar.

Hence, fishermen are advised not to venture too deep into these seas.

Forecast for the coming days

Widespread light rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on August 24, 26 and 27, and over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next five days.

Heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on August 24, Tamil Nadu during 23 -26 August and over Kerala & Mahe from August 23 to 27.

Image: PTI