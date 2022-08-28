IMD Forecast For August 28: Uttarakhand & Bihar On Orange Alert As Heavy Rains Likely

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that heavy rain spells are very likely in the North, Northeast of India and the extreme South Peninsular of India over the next 5 days. For Sunday, August 28, the IMD has placed the state of Bihar and Uttarakhand on an orange alert. Hence, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand and Bihar.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal has also been predicted.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) at isolated places are very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema.

And thunderstorms along with lightning are also likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Fishermen Warning

Squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) is very likely over Lakshadweep area and Maldives.

Squally winds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over west-central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea, along and off Somalia coast, south of southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast, Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, along and off south Tamil Nadu coast.

Hence fishermen are advised not to venture too deep into these seas.