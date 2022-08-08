IMD Forecast For August 8: Maharashtra And Telangana On Red Alert As Heavy Rains Predicted

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that from 8 August, intense wet spells are very likely over parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat region, Odisha, Karnataka and Chattisgarh, for the next few days.

For August 8, the IMD has put Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and the state of Telangana on a red alert. While Gujarat region, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Chattisgarh and Odisha have been put on orange alert.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa and Telangana.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat Region and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka has been predicted.

While heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Saurashtra & Kutch, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, North Interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe, is likely.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.

Thundersquall, with speeds reaching 50-60kmph is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Weather warning for fishermen

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely over northwest Bay of Bengal along & off Odisha & West Bengal coasts, central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal and along & off Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Comorin area & east Sri Lanka coasts.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph has been predicted over Andaman Sea and over the Lakshadweep area.

Squally wind speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65kmph is also very likely over major parts of central Arabian Sea and adjoining southwest and southeast Arabian Sea.

Hence, the fishermen have been advised not to venture deep into these seas.

Forecast for the coming days

Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on August 8 and 10 and over Gangetic West Bengal on August 9 and 10.

Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 09-11 August, East Madhya Pradesh & Vidarbha on August 9 and 10, Chhattisgarh on August 8 and 10, Gujarat Region on August 8, Saurashtra and Kutch on August 9 and 10, Marathwada on August 9.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Telangana on August 8 and 9.

Image: PTI