IMD Forecast For July 25: Gujarat, Rajasthan & MP On Orange Alert As Rains Move Northwards

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that from July 25 onwards, heavy rainfall activity will continue in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and some areas of Madhya Pradesh and decrease after two days, as the monsoon shifts northwards.

For July 25, the IMD has placed east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh and the entire state of Gujarat on an Orange Alert.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, west Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Assam & Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat state, coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, coastal & south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe.

Fishermen Warning

Squally weather with wind speed reaching up to 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph is very likely over northeast Arabian sea and along the coast of Gujarat.

Very strong winds with speeds reaching up to 50-60 kmph, even gusting to 70 kmph are very likely over west-central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Sri Lanka coast.

Hence, fishermen are advised not to venture deep into these areas.

Forecast for the coming days

Fairly widespread/ widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms & lightning are very likely over Gujarat, Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh from July 24-26 and over north Konkan & adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on July 25-26.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning are very likely over Jammu & Kashmir on July 28 and Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand from July 25- 28.

Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from July 24-28.