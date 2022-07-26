IMD Forecast For July 26: Rains To Continue In Rajasthan, Uttarakhand & Northeast States

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in their recent press release has stated that an increase in rainfall activity over North India is likely from 27th July onwards due to northward shift of the Monsoon Trough.

For July 26, even though no state has been put on a red or an orange alert, heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Gujarat region, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Telangana.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning are also very likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.

Fishermen Warning

Strong winds with speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph are very likely over West Central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea off Somalia coast and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over west central Arabian Sea and adjoining east central Arabian Sea.

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over northwest Arabian Sea and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is also likely over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean.

Hence, fishermen are advised not to venture deep into these areas.

Forecast for the coming days

Fairly widespread to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Gujarat, Konkan, Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Karnataka and Telangana from July 26 to 28.

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is likely over Punjab amd Haryana from July 27 to 29 and over Uttar Pradesh on July 28 and 29 and is predicted to increase thereafter with widespread rainfall activity.

Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from July 26 to 29.

Image: PTI