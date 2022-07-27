IMD Forecast For July 27: Heavy Rains To Continue Lashing Down In North & Northeast India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in their latest press release has stated that as the monsoon trough is continuing to move northwards, rainfall activity is set to increase in the North Indian states from July 27 onwards.

For Wednesday July 27, even though no state has been put on a red or an orange alert, heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over areas in the north of India such as Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and northeast areas such as Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura are also likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Some areas in the south of India such as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, South Interior Karnataka and Telangana, are also set to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

Fishermen Warning

Strong winds with speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph are very likely over west central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea off the Somalia coast and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over westcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining east central and southwest Arabian Sea.

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over Comorin area and over southwest Bay of Bengal off southeast Sri Lanka coast.

Hence, fishermen are advised not to venture deep in these areas.

Forecast for the coming days

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 28 and 29.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from July 27 to 30, Rajasthan on July 27, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from July 28 to 30, North Punjab and north Haryana-Chandigarh from July 27 to 30.

Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from July 26 to 30.

Image: PTI