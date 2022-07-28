IMD Forecast For July 28: Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi & Sikkim Put On Orange Alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that incessant rains will continue to batter the North and the Northeast of India due to the recent shift of the monsoon trough northwards.

For July 28, the IMD has placed Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on an Orange Alert.

Due to the Orange Alert, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, West Uttar Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal is also likely.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.

Fishermen Warning

Strong winds with speed reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph are very likely over southwest Arabian Sea off Somalia coast and 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph over west-central Arabian Sea and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea are likely.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph is likely over southwest Bay of Bengal off southeast Sri Lanka coast. Hence, fishermen are advised not to venture deep into these areas.

Forecast for the coming days

Heavy falls in isolated places are very likely over Jharkhand on 28 July; Bihar & Telangana from July 27-29. Rayalaseema & Coastal Andhra Pradesh on July 30 & 31 and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal from July 27 -31.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar on July 30 & 31. Heavy rainfall in isolated places is also very likely over north Punjab, north Haryana-Chandigarh & Himachal Pradesh on July 28 & 29; Uttarakhand from July 28-30 and over east Uttar Pradesh on July 30.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim from July 27-30, Assam & Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on July 30-31.