IMD Forecast For July 29: Uttarakhand, Himachal, Punjab, Haryana & Delhi On Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated, from July 29 onwards, intense rainfall activity will continue in the north of India for the next 3-4 days.

For July 29, the IMD has placed Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhan, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on an Orange alert.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in areas put on orange alert i.e. Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, plus also in and Assam & Meghalaya.

While heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.

Impact of very heavy rains in areas placed on Orange Alert

The IMD has also sated that due to the very heavy rainfall predicted in certain areas, flooding of roads, reduction in visibility, damage to 'kutcha' roads, damage to vulnerable structures and even landslides is possible.

Suggested actions

The IMD has also proposed a few measures of action, such as checking for traffic congestion before leaving one's house, following traffic rules rules and advisories, avoiding areas that are prone to flooding and also avoiding staying in vulnerable structures, to ensure safety.

Forecast for the coming days

Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Punjab, north Haryana-Chandigarh & Himachal Pradesh on 29 July and over Uttarakhand during 28-31 July.

Very heavy rainfall in Isolated places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh during 30th & 31st and over Assam & Meghalaya during 28th- 31st July, 2022.

Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on 29th and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 31st July & 1st August 2022.