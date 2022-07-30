IMD Forecast For July 30: Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim On Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its recent forecast for July 30 has predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" for several states with an "orange alert" to Uttarakhand, Bihar, the sub-Himalayan region of West Bengal and Sikkim.

For July 30, IMD has predicted "heavy to heavy rainfall" at isolated places in Uttarakhand, Bihar, the sub-Himalayan region of West Bengal and Sikkim. The weather forecasting agency has issued "heavy rainfall" predictions at isolated places over the northern states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. A similar prediction has been issued for southern parts of the country-- South interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Assam, Arunachal Pradesh along with Meghalaya also experiencing "heavy rainfall" at isolated places on July 30, according to IMD.

Thunderstorms warning

Several states across India will experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, IMD said in its latest weather forecasting report. All the north-eastern states--Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will experience thunderstorms at isolated places. Apart from these states, IMD has predicted thunderstorms for West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Andaman & Nicobar islands.

IMD has also fishermen not to venture in the southwest and adjoining west central area of Arabian seas while predicting strong winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph to gusting 65 kmph.