IMD Forecast For Sept 1: Sub-Himalayan Bengal & Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Kerala On Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the heavy rainfall activity over South Peninsular India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim and the Northeast of India will continue for the next five days.

For September 1, the IMD has placed the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim region, the State of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry and the state of Kerala on orange alert.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

While heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep is also likely.

The IMD has also stated that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places is also very likely over Uttarakhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Fishermen Warning

Squally weather (wind speed 40-45kmph gusting to 55kmph) is very likely over along and off Kerala and Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep area, adjoining southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin area, southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

Squally winds of 45-55kmph gusting to 65kmph likely over southwest Arabian Sea and south Comorin area, south of southwest Bay of Bengal.

Hence, fishermen are advised not to venture deep into these seas.

Forecast for the coming days

Heavy rainfall at isolated places with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya during the next five days. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala and Mahe on September 1 and 2 and over South Interior Karnataka on September 1, 2022.

