IMD Forecast For Sept 11: Cyclonic System Over Bay Of Bengal, Rains Likely In Maha & WB

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecasted, that the well-marked low-pressure area over west-central and adjoining the northwest Bay of Bengal, off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts is likely to concentrate over a depression during the next 24 hours.

As a consequence, the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall spells over West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during the next 3 days and over Gujarat, and Maharashtra during the next 5 days.

The low-pressure area is also likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan, Goa and Telangana on September 11.

Fishermen warning

As per the IMD, squally winds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely over Southwest and adjoining West-Central Arabian Sea, along and off-Somalia Coast, East-Central Arabian Sea, Gulf of Mannar, South Tamil Nadu coast, Off South Sri Lanka coast, West Central and North West Bay of Bengal, Off Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into these seas.

(Image: PTI)