IMD Forecast For Sept 13: Heavy Rainfall Likely To Continue Over Maharashtra, MP & Gujarat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a wet spell over North West India and Uttarakhand from September 14 to 16. During the next five days, intense rainfall is likely to continue over South Gujarat, North Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh during the next five days.

The depression formed yesterday, September 11, over Odisha and weakened into a low-pressure area moving into southeast Madhya Pradesh and the neighbourhood. It will further move north-westwards across Madhya Pradesh for the next 48 hours.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat region, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Southeast Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim.

Sea condition

The Sea condition will be rough to very rough off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on September 13, 2022.

Fishermen warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on September 13, 2022.

