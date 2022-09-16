IMD Forecast For Sept 16: Extremely Heavy Rains Predicted In Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) observed a well marked low pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood, which will bring enhanced rainfall activity with very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from September 15 to 17, 2022.

Under the influence of the low pressure area in Madhya Pradesh, isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Gujarat State on September 15 and over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa on September 16, 2022.

Forecast for Sept 16

The weather system developed over Madhya Pradesh will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Heavy rainfall at isolated places in Gujarat, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and other North Eastern states is likely.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at some places likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Extremely heavy rainfall occurred in MP and Eastern UP

The low pressure area in MP was active on September 15 and thus brought extremely heavy rainfall at some places over Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh; heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat Region and heavy rainfall was registered at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Gangetic West Bengal.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall, caused by a low pressure area over Madhya Pradesh, lashed many parts of Rajasthan in the past 24 hours.

The weather office informed that there was heavy rain in isolated areas in Udaipur district and Kota division in the last 24 hours. Shahbad in Baran district received the most rainfall at 132 mm.

The low pressure area over MP is likely to steer towards east UP in the next 24 hours, bringing light to moderate rain and heavy rain at one or two places in parts of Kota, Udaipur and Bharatpur divisions. The Met department has forecast a decline in rainfall from September 16.

Fishermen warning

Squally winds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over south west and adjoining west central Arabian Sea, along and off Somalia Coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these seas.

