IMD Forecast For Sept 19: Heavy Rain Likely Over Odisha, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from parts of Northwest India during the next three days. However, a fresh spell of heavy rainfall over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Vidharbha, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya is likely in the coming days.

For September 19, the IMD has placed states of Odisha, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and parts of Maharashtra on a yellow alert.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Odisha. While heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam and Meghalaya, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Telangana.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

Fishermen Warning

Squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) is very likely over Central Bay of Bengal adjoining north Bay of Bengal.

Squally winds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely over southwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea, West Central adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal, and south of Northeast Bay of Bengal.

Hence, fishermen are advised not to venture too deep into these seas.

Withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon

Over the next five days, dry weather is very likely over West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi due to the anti-cyclonic flow over northwest India at lower tropospheric levels. Hence, conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from parts of Northwest India during the next three days.

Image: PTI