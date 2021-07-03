IMD Forecast; Severe Thunderstorm And Lightning To Occur In NE, Bihar And UP

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe rainfall accompanied by frequent lightning and thunderstorms over several North-Eastern states, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The weather department on Saturday also said that parts of Jharkhand, north Chattisgarh, and the Gangetic West Bengal shall also receive moderate to heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours. People in the low-lying areas are requested to move to the higher areas. They have also been asked to stay indoor in order to stay safe.

Speaking to ANI, IMD’s senior scientist RK Jenamani said, “Due to the weak monsoon, we will get a large amount of rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh till July 5.”

Eastern and North-Eastern States

There is a fair chance of widespread rainfall in the North-Eastern states of Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya during the next 5 days, says the IMD forecast. The department has also issued a red alert fearing the chance of flooding in these regions. States of Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland have been receiving heavy rainfalls since June 29. “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days,” the agency said.

There is no chance of Delhi and its neighbouring areas receiving monsoon rains till July 7 and after that, the region will witness below-normal rainfall till middle of this month: IMD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 1, 2021

North-Western and the Central States

Considering the prevailing meteorological conditions, the southwest monsoon winds are unlikely to advance towards the western part of India- Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab, the agency said to PTI on Saturday. However, yesterday Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and adjoining parts of Western UP received a fairly widespread rainfall due to Western Disturbance. The temperatures fell by 3-4 degree Celsius on Saturday, July 3 relieving people from the prevailing Heat Wave conditions in the state.

Coastal Areas

Parts of Odisha, coastal Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall since July 2. Scattered rain and thunderstorms along with isolated heavy rain is likely to occur in parts of North and South Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The fishermen have been asked to avoid venturing into the sea.

(Inputs: ANI and PTI)