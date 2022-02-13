Last Updated:

IMD Forecasts Dense Fog In Northern India; Thunderstorms In Parts Of South On Feb 13

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of dense fog in isolated pockets over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on February 13. On the other hand, isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are very likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. Moreover, isolated thunderstorms are very likely to continue over south Kerala accompanied and isolated places over south Tamil Nadu are likely to experience heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

IMD says that no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over most parts of Central India over the next 24 hours although cold day and cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over east Madhya Pradesh.

IMD's weather forecast till February 20

IMD predicts that isolated to scattered light rainfall and snowfall is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir-Ladakh from February 13 to 16 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on February 15 and 16. Moreover, dense fog conditions during night and morning hours are very likely to prevail in isolated places over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the next 48 hours. 

According to IMD, no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over most parts of east India during the next 3 days and gradual rise by 2-3°C during the next 2 days. However, a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C is very likely over most parts of Northwest India during the next 4 days and no significant change is expected thereafter.

On the other hand, the Western Himalayan Region is very likely to experience scattered to fairly widespread light rainfall and snowfall under the influence of another Western Disturbance. Besides, light isolated to scattered rainfall over plains of northwest India is very likely from February 17 to 20. Meanwhile, shallow to moderate fog in the morning and night hours is very likely over Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura over the next 24 hours. As per IMD, no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over most parts of Central India during the next 24 hours and gradual rise by 3-5°C thereafter.

