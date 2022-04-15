IMD Forecasts Heatwave Conditions To Persist In North India; Rainfall In North East States

The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted heat wave conditions on April 15 in isolated parts over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Saurashtra and Kutch. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning / gusty winds (40-50 kms per hour) at isolated places very likely over Assam, Meghalaya with lightning / gusty winds (30-40 kms per hour) at isolated places very likely over Telangana and with lightning over Uttarakhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, Rayalseema, Karnataka, Kerala-Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

Forecast for the next 5 days until April 21

Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning / gusty winds (30-40 kms per hour) at isolated places very likely over Assam and Meghalaya and Telangana and with Lightning over Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Rayalseema, Kerala-Mahe. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

Heat wave conditions in some parts with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets likely over Haryana, Delhi, Punjab. Heat wave conditions in some parts over West Rajasthan, isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning / gusty winds (30-40 kms per hour) at isolated places likely over Telangana, and Gangetic West Bengal and with lightning over Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Meghalaya and Kerala-Mahe.

Heavy rainfall at isolated placeslikely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura. Heat wave conditions in some parts with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets likely over Haryana, Delhi, Punjab. Heat wave conditions in some parts over West Rajasthan, isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning / gusty winds (30-40 kms per hour) at isolated places likely Odisha and Telanganaand with lightening over Jharkhand and Kerala Mahe.

Widespread moderate Rainfall likely to continue over North-East India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal - Sikkim and isolated to scattered light rainfall over South Peninsular India and islands.

A fresh western disturbance likely to affect Northwest India from 19th April. Under its influence, light to moderate isolate / scattered rainfall likely over western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of North West Indiaduring 19-21 April 2022. Dry weather likely over rest parts of the country.