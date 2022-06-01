IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall In North East States And West Bengal Over Next 3 Days

Isolated places of the West, North-West, South-West, South Delhi and NCR (Gurugram, Manesar) Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farukhnagar, Kosali (Haryana) have been warned of thunderstorm with light intensity rain by the IMD.

IMD, issuing a press release, has warned the people in the respective regions to be wary of heavy rains which could strike the region in the opening days of June. According to IMD prediction, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh could witness water logging and even flooding of roads which can cause traffic congestion from 1 June to 4 June.

The major reason behind the heavy rainfalls of the above-mentioned regions is cyclonic circulation over south Bangladesh and adjoining North Bay of Bengal and southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India.

Further, according to the IMD forecast, the aforementioned region could also witness Landslides or Mudslides and there is also the possibility of damage to the vulnerable structure. IMD also said there is a chance of, "Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation and Minor damage to kutcha roads."

Suggesting precautions IMD has asked people of the region to avoid places which can face waterlogging issues. The IMD also asked people to, "Avoid staying in vulnerable structures" and "Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination."

Squally weather and Strong winds

According to the IMD forecast, the North Bay of Bengal, Southeast Arabian Sea along and off Kerala coast, Lakshadweep and Comorin Area could witness Squally weather. It is pertinent to mention here that the wind speed in Squally weather is around 40-50 kmph which can gust to 60 kmph. Southwest Arabian Sea, Southeast Arabian Sea, Southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and Southwest Bay of Bengal could also witness strong winds for the first few initial days of June and hence the fishermen have been advised to not venture into the above-mentioned areas.

Other than that, Northwest and Central India could see a rise of 2 degrees celsius for the next two days and after that, there will not be any notable change in weather in the region. Except for the above-mentioned areas, there will not be a significant change in temperature in other parts of India for the next 5 days. It is important to mention here that the IMD has issued heatwaves warnings over isolated regions of West Rajasthan on June 2 and June 3.