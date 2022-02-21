IMD Forecasts Moderate Rainfall In North Eastern States On Feb 21& 22

In its latest forecast, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted moderate rainfall in Northeastern states in the next two days. Besides, IMD forecasted isolated rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh tomorrow. The latest weather predictions contemplate hailstorms over east Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast Assam for the coming days.

As per the latest IMD forecast, these are the predictions:

On the 22 and 23 Feb, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall is extremely possible over the Western Himalayan Region under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance and its associated cyclonic circulation.

Isolated light rain showers are expected in Punjab and Haryana. According to IMD, 22 and 23 Feb will be receiving heavy wet spells in Chandigarh-Delhi and North Rajasthan.

On 22 Feb, isolated heavy rain/snowfall is extremely likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad.

On 22 Feb, strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) are expected to dominate throughout Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as north Rajasthan.

On 21 Feb, widespread to light/moderate rainfall is quite possible throughout Arunachal Pradesh, with scattered to light/moderate rainfall over Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura.

Over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, aver Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand, isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is quite possible. Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is quite likely over East India on 24 Feb.

IMD forecast stated that during the next 5 days, isolated light rainfall is highly likely to continue over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and Kerala.

Apart from this, the Gangetic West Bengal is very likely to experience isolated rainfall on 21 February.

India Meteorological Department said that the Western Himalayan Region is very likely to experience isolated light rainfall or snowfall under the influence of Western Disturbance. Besides, Punjab, West Rajasthan, and Haryana are very likely to witness isolated light rainfall over the next 24 hours. Moreover, the Western Disturbance will bring fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning on February 22 and February 24. In addition to this, isolated light to moderate rainfall is also very likely over Punjab on February 22. As for the next five days, IMD has predicted no significant change in minimum temperatures in most parts of the country.

Image: PTI