IMD Forecasts Moderate Rainfall In North Eastern States On Feb 21& 22

PTI
In its latest forecast, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted moderate rainfall in Northeastern states in the next two days. Besides, IMD forecasted isolated rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh tomorrow. The latest weather predictions contemplate hailstorms over east Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast Assam for the coming days.
As per the latest IMD forecast, these are the predictions:
On the 22 and 23 Feb, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall is extremely possible over the Western Himalayan Region under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance and its associated cyclonic circulation.
India Meteorological Department said that the Western Himalayan Region is very likely to experience isolated light rainfall or snowfall under the influence of Western Disturbance. Besides, Punjab, West Rajasthan, and Haryana are very likely to witness isolated light rainfall over the next 24 hours. Moreover, the Western Disturbance will bring fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning on February 22 and February 24. In addition to this, isolated light to moderate rainfall is also very likely over Punjab on February 22. As for the next five days, IMD has predicted no significant change in minimum temperatures in most parts of the country.