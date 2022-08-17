IMD: Heavy Rain Likely Over Odisha For Next 5 Days; Fishermen Told To Avoid Bay Of Bengal

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that light to moderate rain is very likely to occur over most places in the state of Odisha for the next five days.

The Met Centre at Bhubaneshwar in their latest press release has stated that due to a cyclonic circulation that currently lies over south Myanmar and neighbourhood and extends up to 5.8 km above the mean sea level, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal around August 19, 2022.

This development is likely to impact the state of Odisha located on the Bay of Bengal the most, as rains will continue to pour down in the coming days, as per the IMD.

Warning for the next five days

On Day 1- A yellow warning has been issued as light to moderate rain/thundershower, thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Angul, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack.

On Day 2- Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, and Bargarh as the state will continue to remain on a yellow alert.

On Day 3- Some parts of Odisha have been placed on an orange alert as heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh and Jajpur.

While Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Nuapada, Nawarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri and these areas will be on a yellow alert.

Day 4- Certain parts of the state such as Nuapada, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi are placed on an orange alert as heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur over these places.

While other areas such as Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, and Keonjhar have been put on a yellow alert as heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) has been predicted.

Day 5- As of now, there has been no warning.

Fishermen warning

The IMD has advised fishermen to not venture into the sea in the north and west central Bay of Bengal on Friday, August 19, and Saturday, August 20 as squally weather with a wind speed of 45-55 km per hour is expected over the region.