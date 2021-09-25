IMD Issues Cyclone Alert For Andhra Pradesh And Odisha Amid Heavy Rains

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a cyclone warning for north coastal Andhra Pradesh regions and southern parts of Odisha on Saturday. According to the IMD's most recent update, a low-pressure region has formed over the Bay of Bengal, concentrating into a depression that is expected to become a cyclonic storm in the following 12 hours. According to the National Weather Service, the cyclonic storm's shape might last two days on Saturday and Sunday before falling into a depression on Monday.

Cyclone Alert for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts : Deep Depression is about 470 km eastsoutheast of Gopalpur and 540 km eastnortheast of Kalingapatnam. pic.twitter.com/U5HmNNf1tJ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 25, 2021

"Depression intnsfd into a Deep Depression over North and adj central BoB, likely to intnsify into a CS next 12 hrs and to cross south Odisha north AP coasts around Kalingapatnam by eve of 26Sept. Cyclone Alert for north AP and adj south Odisha coasts Yellow Message #imd #cyclone," the IMD Tweeted.

Heavy to very significant rains are expected over coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday, as well as heavy falls over north interior Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, according to the IMD. On Sunday, squally winds of 55-65 km/h with gusts to 75 km/h are possible in the northwest and adjacent to the west-central Bay of Bengal, as well as along and off the shores of Odisha, West Bengal, and north Andhra Pradesh.

The department also issued a pre-cyclone watch for the beaches of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha. IMD said on Friday, "Depression over East-central & adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal: Pre-Cyclone Watch for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts."

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on cyclonic circulation

Odisha, which was pounded by rain last week, is forecast to see further showers as a low-pressure area forms over the Bay of Bengal, which could intensify into a depression. "Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal and (its) neighbourhood," the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said in a bulletin. Over the next four days, the Met Office has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in the coastal state.

According to the centre, the system has developed into a well-defined low-pressure region across east-central and adjacent northeast Bay of Bengal. "It is likely to concentrate into a depression during (the) next 12 hrs & move west-northwestwards towards Odisha coast during (the) next 48 hrs," the Met Centre tweeted on Friday. The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued an advise instructing all collectors to keep a close eye on districts where a yellow-weather warning for heavy to very heavy rain has been issued.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Image: IMD/Twitter/PTI