IMD Issues Forecast For Chennai As Rains Batter City, CM Stalin Inspects Ground Situation

As Chennai faces the brunt of relentless downpour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted a cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal which is likely to intensify the storm over the Tamil Nadu coast. According to the IMD, the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is expected to form a low-pressure area on November 9. As a result of this, squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph is likely to prevail over South Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coast.

The Coast Guard has been issuing regular weather warnings for all fishermen at sea who have been advised to return to the nearest harbour for shelter. State authorities of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have also been sensitised to initiate preventive measures by broadcasting weather warnings to fishermen to return to harbour in view of the formation of the low-pressure area.

CM Stalin inspects areas

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inspected the conditions in Chennai's Velachery. The CM took to Twitter to share details of the ground situation saying that the state administration was working in full swing in order to repair the damage caused by the floods. "School and college holidays have been given for 2 days in Chennai, Kanchi, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts. Chennai returnees can postpone their itinerary for 2-3 days," he said.

The CM also added that the entire state administration had been stepped up to deal with the crisis. "I visited the areas affected by the heavy rains in Chennai. Complaints can be made by contacting the toll-free number 1070," he said on Twitter. "Representatives along with the Government officials in their respective areas should immediately carry out relief work for the people and fulfill their basic and urgent needs such as food, safe shelter, medicines etc," the CM added.

Several parts in Chennai and its suburban areas reported waterlogging on Sunday morning after heavy rains lashed the city overnight. The showers have now been marked as the ‘heaviest downpour since 2015’. Authorities have now sounded a preliminary flood alert to people as two city reservoirs are set to be opened during the day, considering the ill effects of such heavy showers that caused the Chennai floods in 2015.