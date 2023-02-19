IMD Issues Heatwave Alert For Kutch And Konkan; Maximum Temp To Soar Above 37 Deg Celsius

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for areas in Kutch and Konkan for two days (February 19-20) with the maximum temperature going above 37 degrees Celsius.

In its latest bulletin on Sunday, the weather forecasting agency said that heatwave conditions will likely persist in isolated areas of Kutch and Konkan for two days starting from February 19. It has been predicted that the maximum temperature in these areas will hover between 37-39 degrees.

Rise of temperature across North India

The maximum daytime temperature across North India, including Shimla, has been on the rise over the last few days, with areas in the NCR region recording the highest temperature of 29.6 on February 18.

According to IMD, on Saturday, Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 14.4 degrees Celsius, its highest at this time of year since February 23, 2015, when it logged a minimum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius.

"The temperatures in most places of Himachal Pradesh are above normal. On Saturday, Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 14.4 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous highest for this time of year, at 14.2 degrees Celsius on February 26, 2015. At 29.5 degrees Celsius on February 16, this year, Solan, too, surpassed its previous highest of 28.5 degrees Celsius on February 26, 2021,” said Surender Paul, head of IMD, Himachal Pradesh, ANI reported.

According to IMD, though the national capital experienced moderate fog on Saturday morning, the highest temperature on Sunday is expected to reach as high as 31 degrees Celsius. The weather forecasting agency said that the daytime temperature across Delhi is set to rise over the next few days, reaching a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies)