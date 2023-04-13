IMD Issues Heatwave Warning For Several States In India For Next 5 Days; Check Details

Amid the rising temperature across the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted an increase in maximum temperatures by at least 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the coming five days. The weather forecasting agency stated that some states of the country might witness heatwaves from Thursday, April 13.

According to IMD, "Heatwave conditions are likely to take place over Gangetic West Bengal from April 12 and over Odisha from April 13.”

Talking about the changing weather conditions, IMD-Bhubaneswar's Director HR Biswas informed that the temperature in Odisha is continuously rising with the mercury touching 40 and above degrees in the state. He further warned that the temperature is likely to further rise by 2-3 degrees at many locations and said, "So, there are chances of heatwave conditions in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Balasore.”

With hot weather conditions in the state, it has been reported that the coastal districts may witness a reduction in temperature. Apart from this, the chances of thunderstorms are also calculated.

Rainfall in certain areas

With the changing weather conditions, the IMD also predicted rainfall in some of the Indian states till Sunday, April. According to the forecast, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Goa, central Maharashtra, and Marathwada during the next five days.

Central Maharashtra is likely to witness and isolated hailstorm till Friday, over Konkan on Thursday, and over Marathawada on Friday.